Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 23, 2026 : SLB, ERIC, FCNCA, BAH, WBS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/23/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



SLB Limited (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 19.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 16.79 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 35.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ERIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -19.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 12.64 vs. an industry ratio of -23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $44.21. This value represents a 1.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FCNCA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FCNCA is 12.75 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 18.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 16.80 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 6.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WBS is 11.21 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.