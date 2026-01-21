Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 22, 2026 : PG, GE, ABT, FCX, HBAN, NTRS, MKC, ORI, CADE, AUB, TCBI, NG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/22/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 0.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 21.09 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70.



GE Aerospace (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 50.05 vs. an industry ratio of -6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 11.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 23.52 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 9.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FCX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 38.75 vs. an industry ratio of 64.80.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 14.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBAN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HBAN is 12.07 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 4.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTRS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 16.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 8.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MKC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 22.46 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 1.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ORI is 13.20 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadence Bank (CADE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 12.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CADE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CADE is 14.69 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 28.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AUB is 11.94 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 24.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TCBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TCBI is 14.97 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Novagold Resources Inc. (NG)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. NG reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 33.33%. In the past year NG has met analyst expectations twice

