Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 21, 2026 : JNJ, SCHW, PLD, TEL, TFC, TRV, HAL, TDY, CFG, ALLY, ONB, MMYT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/21/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 22.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 20.19 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 35.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 21.45 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 22.97 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity plc (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 30.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 22.72 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 19.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 12.75 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $8.42. This value represents a 7.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 10.82 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Halliburton Company (HAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 22.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 14.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $5.83. This value represents a 5.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TDY is 27.03 vs. an industry ratio of 138.30.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 30.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 15.84 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 29.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 11.66 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Old National Bancorp (ONB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 20.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ONB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ONB is 10.72 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MMYT is 57.73 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





