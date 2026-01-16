Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 20, 2026 : MMM, USB, FAST, DHI, FITB, KEY, FOR, PEBO, MBWM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/20/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 21.25 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 11.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 11.86 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 39.57 vs. an industry ratio of 74.70.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 24.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 14.16 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 12.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FITB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 13.89 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



KeyCorp (KEY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year KEY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KEY is 14.34 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Forestar Group Inc (FOR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The real estate development company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 34.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FOR is 9.86 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 7.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PEBO is 10.35 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 12.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBWM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MBWM is 9.28 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.





