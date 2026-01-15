Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 16, 2026 : PNC, STT, MTB, RF, WIT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/16/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.23. This value represents a 12.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 13.28 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.82. This value represents a 8.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 13.25 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.44. This value represents a 13.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 12.58 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 3.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 11.92 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wipro Limited (WIT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year WIT has met analyst expectations four times Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WIT is 21.64 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





