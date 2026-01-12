Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 13, 2026 : JPM, BK, DAL, CNXC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/13/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.01. This value represents a 4.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 16.40 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 14.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 16.09 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 17.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 12.42 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 15.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CNXC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 4.46 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.





