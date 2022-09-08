Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 9, 2022 : KR, ABM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 2.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 12.61 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 1.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 12.53 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.