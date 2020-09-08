Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 9, 2020 : HDS, NAV, AEO, GIII, REVG, LOVE, MCFT, GFN, SCWX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/09/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 32.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HDS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HDS is 15.78 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Navistar International Corporation (NAV) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 122.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NAV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 86.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NAV is -88.93 vs. an industry ratio of 86.80.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 135.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is -36.74 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.76. This value represents a 430.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GIII missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 171.29 vs. an industry ratio of 30.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 78.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is -63.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.55. This value represents a 77.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LOVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -12.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is -35.90 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 136.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCFT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MCFT is 19.49 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Finance Corporation (GFN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 77.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GFN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GFN is 15.65 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCWX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SCWX is -66.50 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.