Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 8, 2023 : KR, RENT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 2.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 9.99 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 18.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RENT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RENT is -0.78 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.





