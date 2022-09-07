Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 8, 2022 : BILI, FCEL, BIOX, LOVE, MCFT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.77. This value represents a 71.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -7.74 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -13.28 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30.



Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BIOX is 141.90 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 28.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 160%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 9.36 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 55.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCFT is 5.70 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





