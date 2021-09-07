Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 8, 2021 : KFY, REVG, AFMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/08/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2021. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 663.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KFY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2000%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 17.42 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 275.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REVG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 68.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 14.58 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affimed N.V. (AFMD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AFMD is -35.21 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40.





