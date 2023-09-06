Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 7, 2023 : TTC, SAIC, ABM, DOOO, KFY, MEI, GIII, DBI, TNP, SCWX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 3.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 20.81 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 8.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAIC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 16.42 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 6.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 12.75 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 6.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.73%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 22 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 8.31 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 38.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KFY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 13.72 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 62.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MEI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MEI is 19.43 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 94.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 6.78 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 22.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is 7.92 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 22.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TNP is 2.42 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCWX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SCWX is -8.82 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10.





