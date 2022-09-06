Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 7, 2022 : ASO, KFY, GIII, REVG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 10.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 6.09 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 11.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 10.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 25.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.32%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 4.50 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 15.77 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





