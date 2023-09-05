Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 6, 2023 : CNM, PLAB, AKTS, EXPR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 26.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 16.56 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 1.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLAB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 12.10 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 38.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AKTS is -1.81 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



Express, Inc. (EXPR)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-11.07. This value represents a 653.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPR is -0.31 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.





