Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 5, 2023 : BRC, CRMT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/05/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Brady Corporation (BRC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 3.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BRC is 14.41 vs. an industry ratio of -21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 51.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMT is 22.13 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





