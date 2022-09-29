Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 30, 2022 : CCL, CIR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Carnival Corporation (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 93.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is -2.64 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.



CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 2.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CIR is 9.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.





