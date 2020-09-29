Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 30, 2020 : EPAC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/30/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters EPAC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -150%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 85.00 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





