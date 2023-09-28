Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 29, 2023 : CCL, CUK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/29/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Carnival Corporation (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 229.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CCL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -383.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is -107.54 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40.



Carnival Corporation (CUK)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 227.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CUK and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CUK is -90.14 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.