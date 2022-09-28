Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 29, 2022 : KMX, WOR, BBBY, RAD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 18.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 14.31 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 29.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WOR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 9.02 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.59. This value represents a 4075.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBBY is -0.94 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00.



Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 36.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RAD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -185.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RAD is -7.21 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30.





