Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 29, 2021 : CTAS, JBL, WOR, EPAC, PTN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/29/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2021. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 0.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 36.99 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2021. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 161.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 13.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2021. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 660.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 10.58 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 1050.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 35.12 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. PTN reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 33.33%.PTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -100%.

