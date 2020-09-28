Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 29, 2020 : INFO, MKC, ANGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/29/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INFO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for INFO is 34.88 vs. an industry ratio of 31.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 4.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MKC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 33.37 vs. an industry ratio of 33.70.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ANGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is -100.50 vs. an industry ratio of -14.60.





