Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 28, 2023 : ACN, JBL, KMX, RNLX, PTN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/28/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 0.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 26.78 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 1.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JBL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 13.22 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 5.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 25.83 vs. an industry ratio of 179.10.



Renalytix plc (RNLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 40.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RNLX has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RNLX is -3.36 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10.



Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.59. PTN reported earnings of $-1.34 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -55.97%.

