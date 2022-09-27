Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 28, 2022 : PAYX, CTAS, THO, CGNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 8.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 27.55 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.15. This value represents a 1.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 31.86 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.13. This value represents a 0.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 3.51 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50.



Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CGNT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2025%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CGNT is -4.10 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.





