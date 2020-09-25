Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 28, 2020 : THO, WB, SINA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/28/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 18.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. THO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 26.96 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.



Weibo Corporation (WB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 10.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 18.66 vs. an industry ratio of 81.10.



Sina Corporation (SINA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 94.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SINA is 155.62 vs. an industry ratio of 81.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





