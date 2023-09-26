Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 27, 2023 : PAYX, SANW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 8.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAYX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 24.43 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



S&W Seed Company (SANW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SANW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SANW is -1.83 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.





