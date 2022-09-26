Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 27, 2022 : SNX, JBL, DAVA, UNFI, CBRL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/27/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.69. This value represents a 31.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 7.58 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 65.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 8.53 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Endava plc (DAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 2.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DAVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DAVA is 48.70 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 5.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNFI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 8.10 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 38.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is 16.62 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.