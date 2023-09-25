Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 26, 2023 : CTAS, FERG, SNX, UNFI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/26/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.65. This value represents a 7.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 35.32 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferguson plc (FERG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.46. This value represents a 13.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FERG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FERG is 15.75 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 10.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 9.76 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 137.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 9.38 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.





