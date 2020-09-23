Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 24, 2020 : ACN, KMX, FDS, DRI, JBL, BB, RAD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/24/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ACN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 31.05 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CarMax Inc (KMX) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 29.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 35.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 2.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FDS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 32.14 vs. an industry ratio of 31.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 96.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 30.71 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jabil Inc. (JBL) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 8.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 123.19 vs. an industry ratio of 34.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The wireless (non-us) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is -70.57 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90.



Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RAD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -184.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RAD is 27.04 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





