Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 23, 2020 : GIS, CTAS, WOR, JKS, TNP, SANW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/23/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 10.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 16.39 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20.





Cintas Corporation (CTAS) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 7.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 38.51 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 18.90 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.





JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 122.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is 9.06 vs. an industry ratio of -30.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 401.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TNP is 1.48 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.





S&W Seed Company (SANW) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 118.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SANW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -26.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SANW is -6.24 vs. an industry ratio of 63.40.





