Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 22, 2022 : ACN, FDS, DRI, MANU, PTN, DYNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 16.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 25.28 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.25. This value represents a 12.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FDS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 32.67 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 11.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 17.24 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 51.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MANU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -38.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MANU is -40.91 vs. an industry ratio of 39.70.



Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.97. PTN reported earnings of $-1.5 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -35.33%.Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 156.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DYNT is -2.34 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.