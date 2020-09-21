Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 22, 2020 : AZO, NEOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/22/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $24.69. This value represents a 9.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 18.42 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 3.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NEOG is 62.34 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





