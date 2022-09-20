Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 21, 2022 : GIS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 1.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 18.96 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.





