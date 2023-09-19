Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 20, 2023 : GIS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 2.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 14.79 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.