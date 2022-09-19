Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 20, 2022 : APOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 67.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APOG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 10.33 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.