Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 2, 2020 : M, GES, VRA, JFIN, BF.B

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/02/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Macy's Inc (M) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.78. This value represents a 735.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. M missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -37.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for M is -1.53 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guess?, Inc. (GES) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 260.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -82.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is -8.78 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 144.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 23.95 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 81.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 20.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BF.B had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BF.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.





