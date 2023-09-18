Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 19, 2023 : AZO, DAVA, APOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $44.51. This value represents a 9.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 19.38 vs. an industry ratio of 180.50.



Endava plc (DAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 40.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DAVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -31.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DAVA is 28.83 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 4.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 11.45 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





