Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 19, 2022 : AZO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $38.30. This value represents a 7.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 18.63 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.