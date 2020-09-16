Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 17, 2020 : CMD, APOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/17/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 87.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -10.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMD is 33.51 vs. an industry ratio of -15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 52.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 11.64 vs. an industry ratio of 41.70.





