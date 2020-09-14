Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 15, 2020 : CBRL, DAVA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/15/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.55. This value represents a 120.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -13.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is 54.72 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Endava plc (DAVA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 65.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DAVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -260%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DAVA is 58.27 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





