Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 14, 2023 : MYTE, IPA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 153.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MYTE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -225%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MYTE is -31.33 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 43.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IPA is -3.54 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.





