Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 14, 2022 : DOOO, LICY, TNP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 13.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 55.95%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 39 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 8.29 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 95.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LICY is -22.48 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70.



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 229.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TNP is 3.34 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.





