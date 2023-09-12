Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 13, 2023 : CBRL, REVG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 7.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is 13.90 vs. an industry ratio of -396.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year REVG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 94.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 15.88 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.