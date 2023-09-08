Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 11, 2023 : BOWL, FCEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/11/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bowlero Corp. (BOWL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 88.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BOWL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BOWL is 21.85 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -4.87 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60.





