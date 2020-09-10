Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 11, 2020 : KR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/11/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Kroger Company (KR) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 12.26 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.





