Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 1, 2023 : DDL

August 31, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DDL is -33.67 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.

