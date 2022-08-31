Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 1, 2022 : HRL, CPB, TTC, CIEN, SAIC, OLLI, SIG, WB, PDCO, BRC, GMS, MEI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 5.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HRL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 26.95 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 1.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 17.85 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 22.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 20.45 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 74.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 34.47 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 14.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAIC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 12.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 36.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 30.01 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 28.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 6.09 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 2.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 10.45 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 11.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 12.29 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



Brady Corporation (BRC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 15.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BRC is 15.29 vs. an industry ratio of 47.10.



GMS Inc. (GMS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 35.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GMS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 6.46 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 36.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MEI is 14.15 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.