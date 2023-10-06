Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 9, 2023 : APLD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APLD is 13.68 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





