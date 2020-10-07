Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 8, 2020 : DPZ, HELE, AYI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/08/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 34.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DPZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 33.19 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 18.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HELE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 61.15%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 21.18 vs. an industry ratio of 91.80.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 31.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 15.49 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.