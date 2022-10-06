Earnings

Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 7, 2022 : TLRY

Published

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TLRY is -13.55 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90.

