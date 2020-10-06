Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 7, 2020 : RPM, LW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/07/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RPM International Inc. (RPM) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 27.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 22.94 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 62.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 33.44 vs. an industry ratio of 40.90.





